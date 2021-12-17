Paul Maurice Resigns as Winnipeg Jets Head Coach

WINNIPEG — Paul Maurice has resigned as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets as the team continues to mount losses.

In a statement, the Jets say Maurice has chosen to resign effective immediately. He had been the Jets’ bench boss since January 2014.

Assistant coach Dave Lowry has agreed to assume head coaching duties on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The Jets are currently 5th in the Central division sitting at 13-10-5.

“This is a good team. I’m a good coach,” Maurice said Friday morning during his last media availability. “Sometimes when you take over and you’re starting at the bottom of a mountain, and you’re pushing a rock to the top, you can only get it to a certain place. That’s where I feel like I’m at.”

Maurice said he first broke the news earlier in the day to injured captain Blake Wheeler before addressing the team as a group prior to their morning skate.

Winnipeg welcomes the Washington Capitals to town tonight at 7 p.m.

