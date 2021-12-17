Portage la Prairie Teen Arrested After Online Threat

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrested a 14-year-old boy earlier on Thursday after a threat was posted on social media.

RCMP say the threat targeted students and staff at Portage Collegiate Institute and included a photo of the youth holding a firearm.

The teen was arrested one day after the threat was posted online. He was later released to appear in court on April 13, 2022 in Portage la Prairie.

Officers seized the firearm displayed in the photo, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate and say further arrests are possible.