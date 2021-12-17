Winnipeg Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault, Exploitation

Winnipeg police have laid charges against a St. Norbert Collegiate teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Police say the victim came forward in April 2021 to report the alleged crimes, which police say occurred between 2015 and 2018.

The victim, who was 15 at the time and attended the school, was interviewed by detectives. Police sought the opinion of the Manitoba Prosecution Service to determine if charges should be laid.

Chasity Jenna Deah Findlay, 36, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, as well as luring offences.

Findlay was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.