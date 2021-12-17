True North Maintaining Full Capacity, Health Protocols at Events

WINNIPEG — The Omicron COVID-19 variant is at the forefront lately as Manitobans are once again being asked to reduce their gathering sizes with Christmas only one week away.

That was the message from Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, on Wednesday as daily COVID-19 cases soar in the province. Manitoba reported the biggest jump in new daily cases since mid-June on Thursday with 218.

The rise in cases has also turned the attention to large sporting events, such as Winnipeg Jets games, where fans are allowed to pack the stands of Canada Life Centre at 100 percent capacity, albeit if they’re fully vaccinated.

True North Sports + Entertainment is reassuring fans that they take the health and safety of those in attendance seriously and are in constant contact with Manitoba Health.

“We thank all of our guests who have been looking out for one another with diligent mask use at games and events at Canada Life Centre this season,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues & entertainment at TNSE.

“While there are many aspects of the pandemic we cannot control, we can all play a part in keeping our community safe. In addition to the continued proof of vaccination requirement to enter our venues, mask use will be essential to our ability to continue to gather for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and the many concerts and events coming up at our venues.”

True North says it will continue to actively promote mask use with stringent enforcement for those who don’t comply with the rules.

“Again, mask use has overwhelmingly been embraced and supported at Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games,” said Donnelly. “As a reminder for those who are consuming food and beverages, the requirement is to pull masks back up between sips and bites.”