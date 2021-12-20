200 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 6 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 71,590.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 2,183 active cases, 68,041 people have recovered, and 86 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,366.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 809 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 276 cases on Saturday, Dec. 18; 333 cases on Sunday, Dec. 19; and 200 cases today. This includes:

36 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

67 cases in the Northern health region

57 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

163 cases in the Southern Health region

513 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,285 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,233,761.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.