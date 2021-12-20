Some Elective Surgeries Being Postponed in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — The province is postponing some elective surgeries beginning today to prioritize care for life-saving surgical procedures as COVID-19 Omicron cases rise.

Shared Health says the prioritization will affect scheduled inpatient surgeries across all Winnipeg acute care surgical sites — HSC Winnipeg, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital.

While surgical capacity isn’t being reduced, it is being prioritized to the most urgent cases over the holidays between now and December 25.

“Those awaiting urgent surgery at home are also having their cases reviewed and may see a change to their scheduled surgery date or location as every effort is made to expedite their care,” Shared Health said in a release. “Provincial surgical and anesthesia leadership are overseeing the case prioritization process.”

Patients scheduled for elective procedures this week at Victoria Hospital, Concordia Hospital or Pan Am Clinic may be contacted as surgical slates are prioritized for emergent and urgent cases.

The change will impact approximately 10 to 15 patients per day.