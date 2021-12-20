Off-Duty WPS Officer Arrested for Impaired Driving

Winnipeg police arrested one of their own over the weekend after an off-duty officer was found to be allegedly impaired behind the wheel.

Police responded to a single-vehicle collision just after midnight on Saturday, where a vehicle had crashed into a tree near Belmont Avenue and Salter Street.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was found to be an off-duty officer with the police service.

He was arrested and faces charges of impaired driving and driving over .08 blood alcohol.

Police say the officer has been an employee for 19.5 years. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and assumed a monitor role in the incident.