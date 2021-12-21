Niverville Receiving $1.9M for Intersection Improvements

The province is planning to cost-share $1.9 million in intersection improvements with the town of Niverville.

The infrastructure upgrades on Provincial Road 311 and Mulberry Avenue include adding turning lanes and traffic signals to facilitate increasing traffic volume through the intersection.

The province says the upgrades are also expected to improve operations at the PR 311 intersection with Krahn Road. Manitoba Infrastructure provided initial funding in addition to traffic signal designs and will also contribute $625,000 towards this project.

“The announcement of these new lights at Mulberry and PR 311 is wonderful news for our community,” said Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck. “This is a high traffic area near our new rec centre and our high school, so these lights will greatly improve the safety of area drivers and pedestrians.”