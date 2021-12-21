Three Charged in Weapons, Ammo Seizure

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged three people following a large weapons seizure last weekend.

Officers executed a search warrant December 18 in the 400 block of Powers Street, where they seized:

A loaded sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun

A sawed-off 12-gauge Remington shotgun

A loaded semi-automatic 7.62 calibre SKS rifle

A second loaded semi-automatic 7.62 calibre SKS rifle

Various types of ammunition

Body armour

Justin Herbert Crane, 23, Edward Kenneth Munroe, 21, and Breanna Joyce Lynn Spence, 27, were arrested and charged with several offences.

All three suspects are from Winnipeg. Munroe was also arrested on the strength of two warrants — one for the apprehension and suspension of his parole/statutory release and another for being unlawfully at large.

Space was also arrested on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court on an appearance notice.

Police continue to investigate.