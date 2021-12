Man Who Allegedly Committed Indecent Act on Bus Sought by Police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say committed an indecent act on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The alleged incident occurred on November 9, 2021 when a woman in her 20s reported she was riding the bus when she saw a man expose himself and commit a sexual act.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and police are looking to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).