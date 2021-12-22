400 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 400 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 72,283.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Sante Sud region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 2,622 active cases, 68,293 people have recovered, and 91 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,368.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 702 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 302 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 21; 400 cases today. This includes:

45 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

19 cases in the Northern health region

84 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

98 cases in the Southern Health region

456 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,524 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,240,802.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.