Manitoba Launches Program to Help Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

WINNIPEG — Businesses affected by Manitoba’s latest round of public health orders are receiving financial relief from the province.

Up to $22 million is being made available to support approximately 1,800 businesses impacted by tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

An online assessment tool will be available by the end of the holiday period and until January 31, 2022, to help business owners determine their level of eligibility. Businesses can apply for grants based on the number of employees:

One to nine employees – $3,000;

10 to 19 employees – $6,000;

20 to 49 employees – $9,000; and

More than 50 employees – $12,000.

“This program will help provide Manitoba businesses the flexibility to deploy resources where they’re needed the most and sustain their businesses in the coming weeks,” Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes said Wednesday.

The program is available to businesses such as restaurants, hotels and bars that provide dine-in food services, fitness and recreation facilities, movie theatres, performance venues and museums.

Food service establishments will be encouraged to donate any surplus food to local food banks and other organizations that provide meals to Manitobans in need.