Manitoba Distributing KN95 Masks at Casinos, Liquor Marts

WINNIPEG — The province will soon begin distributing stronger-material face masks to Manitobans amid rising cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Central Services Minister Reg Helwer announced Wednesday the KN95 masks will be distributed free of charge in the coming days at Liquor Marts and casinos.
“Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID,” Helwer said in a series of tweets. “KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than cloth or procedure masks, as they fit better and provide a higher level of filtration.”
Helwer said the province is partnering with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to distribute the masks at Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino beginning Thursday.
Manitobans can receive a box of masks at either casino or at Liquor Marts and liquor vendors across the province after Christmas.
Further distribution methods will be announced soon, Helwer added.
— Reg Helwer (@reghelwer) December 22, 2021