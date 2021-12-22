Manitoba Delaying Return to School After Holidays to Jan. 10

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is delaying the return to school following the holiday break to January 10 so officials can assess the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Today is the last day of classes in many school divisions before Christmas. Students were originally scheduled to return to the classroom on January 6.

“As we begin the holiday break across Manitoba schools, the Manitoba government would like to thank students, teachers, school staff, school leaders, school divisions, parents and caregivers for ensuring schools have been safe and open for in-class learning since September,” said Education Minister Cliff Cullen.

“But right now, things are changing rapidly and public health has recommended a slight delay to the return to school. This will give them more time to better assess the risk and look at options for the new year.”

The change means school staff will return on January 6 for professional learning and to prepare for the continuation of learning, and K-12 students will return on January 10. Many childcare centres will remain open for children under the age of 12.

Cullen said the delayed return also provides additional time to distribute rapid tests to schools across the province.