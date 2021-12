What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over the Holidays

As many take time off from work, school and their everyday schedules, many city services, retailers and attractions are also taking a break.

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating with reduced hours in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from noon to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed December 25, open on January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

December 24 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

December 25 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

December 26 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The True North Square location will remain closed on Boxing Day.

December 31 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on the location.

January 1 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

For extended holiday hours for specific locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. The WAG will reopen on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, December 24 at noon, Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28 and Monday, January 3.

Brady Road Landfill

Closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1.

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots

Closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1.

Winnipeg Transit

On Saturday, December 25, and Saturday, January 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arenas

All arenas are closed Friday, December 24 to Saturday, January 1, reopening on Sunday, January 2.

Libraries

Winnipeg Public Library branches will be open on Friday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, and closed thereafter until select branches reopen on Wednesday, December 29. All branches will be closed from Saturday, January 1 to Monday, January 3.

Indoor Pools

Date Hours Friday, December 24 All pools close at 11:30 a.m. (Transcona Kinsman Centennial is closed all day) Saturday, December 25 All pools are closed Sunday, December 26 All pools are closed Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28 The following pools are open:

Pan Am 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 31 All pools close at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 All pools are closed Monday, January 3, 2022 The following pools are open:

Pan Am 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

Friday, December 24 — All leisure centres close at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 25 to Tuesday, December 28 — All leisure centres are closed

Friday, December 31 — All leisure centres close at 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 1 — All leisure centres are closed

Monday, January 3 — All leisure centres are closed

Animal Services Agency

Friday, December 24 — 8:30 a.m. to noon

Saturday, December 25* — Noon to 4 p.m. (open house by appointment only)

Sunday, December 26 — Closed

Monday, December 27 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 1 — Closed

Sunday, January 2 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, January 3 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. These cemeteries are otherwise open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.