Three Arrested After Drug Seizure in St. James

Winnipeg police arrested three people Wednesday evening as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Collegiate Street and seized a number of drugs and ammunition.
Police seized:
- 51 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)
- 5 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $250)
- Score sheets
- A digital scale
- 40 shotgun shells
- 9 7.62×39mm cartridges
Trevor Courtney Roesler, 36, Laura Jeanne Powell, 26, both of Winnipeg, were arrested and charged with numerous offences. They both remain in custody.
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine) and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was released to appear in court at a later date.