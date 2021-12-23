Three Arrested After Drug Seizure in St. James

Winnipeg police arrested three people Wednesday evening as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Collegiate Street and seized a number of drugs and ammunition.

Police seized:

51 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)

5 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $250)

Score sheets

A digital scale

40 shotgun shells

9 7.62×39mm cartridges

Trevor Courtney Roesler, 36, Laura Jeanne Powell, 26, both of Winnipeg, were arrested and charged with numerous offences. They both remain in custody.

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine) and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.