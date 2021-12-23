Manitoba Man Wins $10 Million on Lotto 6/49

A Manitoba man is going to have a very merry Christmas with $10 million in his pocket.

Jeff Morton of Hamiota won the big prize on the August 14 Lotto 6/49 draw, but only recently discovered his windfall.

The winning ticket had been sitting on a shelf at home for months until a couple of weeks ago.

“I don’t make special trips to the store to check my lottery tickets,” Morton said. “So, I always end up checking a few of them at a time.”

“I heard on the radio not too long ago that there was an unclaimed $10 million-winning ticket purchased somewhere in Manitoba,” he continued. “But I never thought that I was that winner, so I didn’t rush to check my tickets.”

Morton said he doesn’t any big plans for his winnings yet, but he will pay off his mortgage and other bills first.

“I think I’ll keep working for the next little bit,” he added. “But just for a little while. I’d like to retire before I turn 65 next summer.”

The winning Lotto 6/49 numbers were 3, 8, 11, 34, 40 and 47. He redeemed his $10 million winning ticket at Hamiota Super Thrifty Drug Mart Ltd. in Hamiota.

Morton split the August 14 $20 million jackpot with another ticket purchased somewhere in Ontario.