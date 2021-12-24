742 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 2 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 73,573. That is a new single-day case record in the province.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 3,626 active cases, 68,577 people have recovered, and 90 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,370.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 1,298 new cases of the virus have been identified since Wednesday: 556 cases on Thursday, Dec. 23; and 742 cases today. This includes:

89 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

70 cases in the Northern health region

123 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

133 cases in the Southern Health region

883 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,657 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,249,348.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

