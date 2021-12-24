Dauphin RCMP Warn of Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

RCMP in Dauphin are warning of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

The automotive part is found underneath the vehicle between the engine and muffler and is a popular target for thieves. RCMP say suspects often steal a catalytic converter, which is part of the exhaust system, due to its platinum, rhodium and palladium metals. Junkyards or scrap dealers then buy the metals for cash.

RCMP have the following tips to make sure your vehicle isn’t the next victim:

Park in well-lit areas and close to buildings and entrances when you are not able to park in a secured garage or building.

Park in an area that has video surveillance.

Set your car alarm to go off if it detects vibration.

Engrave your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter.

Report it to the police should you see anyone underneath a vehicle, either in a residential or business area, during off hours of the day or night.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the thefts to contact the Dauphin detachment at (204) 622-5020, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.