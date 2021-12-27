675 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 8 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 75,717.

Eight additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Saturday)

A man in his 20s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Saturday)

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 30s from Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 30s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 5,724 active cases, 68,615 people have recovered, and 114 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 20 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,378.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 2,154 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 785 cases on Saturday, Dec. 25; 694 cases on Sunday, Dec. 26; and, 675 cases on Monday, Dec. 27. This includes:

176 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

46 cases in the Northern health region

229 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

240 cases in the Southern Health region

1,463 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,542 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,259,338.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.