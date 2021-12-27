Manitoba Providing Take-Home Rapid Tests at Testing Sites

WINNIPEG — Manitobans seeking self-administered rapid tests for COVID-19 will be able to receive one at provincial testing sites.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Monday that rapid tests are being made available to meet the growing demand for such tests.

“The centralized use of rapid test kits is necessary to manage the supply we have in stock,” said Gordon. “Making take-home, self-administered rapid tests available to symptomatic Manitobans who seek a COVID-19 test will help manage the potential demand of tests when the omicron variant of concern becomes more prominent.”

A person who visits a testing site will receive a certain test based on their vaccination status:

If they are symptomatic and vaccinated, they will receive a take-home, self-administered rapid test;

Additionally, a random number of fully vaccinated people will be selected for a PCR test as a control measure.

If they are symptomatic and unvaccinated, they will receive a PCR test; and

If they are a symptomatic, high-risk and unvaccinated, they may receive a PCR test and a take-home, self-administered rapid test and may be referred for monoclonal antibody treatment.

If the rapid test comes back positive, the individual will be advised to return for a PCR test to confirm the result, which is when the positive test result would be reported publicly. For those who test positive on follow-up PCR test, the individual will be contacted by a public health official who will provide information about isolation and also help determine if the individual meets the criterial for monoclonal antibodies treatment.

Current locations implementing the rapid testing changes include:

Drive-thru testing site, 1066 Nairn Ave., Winnipeg

Drive-thru testing site at MPI, 125 King Edward St., Winnipeg

Walk-in testing site, 1 Research Rd., Winnipeg

Testing site, 100 Easton Dr., Selkirk

Other testing sites will administer rapid tests incrementally across the province.