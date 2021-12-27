Manitoba Further Tightens Health Orders to Reduce Gatherings

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is further tightening public health restrictions as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread.

Provincial health officials announced on Monday a further reduction in gathering sizes to get a handle on the virus.

The additional restrictions mean gatherings must not exceed 50 percent of the usual capacity of the space, or 250 people, whichever is less. This includes:

Indoor and outdoor public gatherings

Restaurants, licensed premises, food courts and socials

Movie theatre and concert halls

Performing arts venues and outdoor ticketed performing arts events

Museums and art galleries

Outdoor and indoor sporting and recreational facilities including dance schools and martial arts studios

Gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios

Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events

Indoor recreational businesses

Seasonal facilities and events

Religious services and Indigenous cultural events

Bingos, casinos and businesses with VLTs

The changes will affect capacity limits at the above locations including gatherings where all attendees are fully vaccinated, have a medical reason not to receive a vaccine or people under 12 years of age.

In addition, liquor sales in restaurants and licensed premises must end at 10 p.m. daily.

“We know these changes will affect the plans of many people, but we must put them in place now to reduce the possible spread of the virus over the rest of the holiday season,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Thousands of Manitobans have been vaccinated and continue follow the public health orders and we thank you for that, but these changes are necessary right now to reduce the risk of severe illness and to support our health-care system.”

The changes will come into effect on Tuesday, December 28 at 12:01 a.m. and will expire on January 11, 2022.

Manitoba announced 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Manitoba Public Health Orders – Dec. 27, 2021 by ChrisDca on Scribd

Watch Monday’s news conference: