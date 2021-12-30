Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges in Crash with Woman in Wheelchair

Winnipeg police arrested a man Wednesday night believed to have been impaired when the vehicle he was driving struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard.

An officer came across the collision and tended to the injured victim, a woman in her 50s, before other emergency crews arrived.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for impaired driving.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

A 46-year-old man from St. Andrews, Manitoba is facing impaired driving charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).