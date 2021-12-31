1,494 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 8 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 80,096. New cases announced on Friday set a new single-day record in the province since the pandemic began.

Eight additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 9,924 active cases, 68,780 people have recovered, and 148 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 27 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,392.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 2,617 new cases of the virus have been identified since Wednesday: 1,123 cases on Thursday, Dec. 30 and 1,494 cases today. This includes:

279 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

110 cases in the Northern health region

336 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

268 cases in the Southern Health region

1,624 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,343 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,274,354.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.