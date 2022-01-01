Security Guard Stabbed with Drill Bit in Attempted Theft: Police

WINNIPEG — A retail security guard was stabbed with a drill bit on New Year’s Eve while trying to prevent a jewellery robbery.

Winnipeg police were called to a business in the 900 block of Portage Avenue on Friday evening, where they found the injured security guard restraining the suspect.

Officers arrested the man, who they say was caught trying to steal jewellery.

The injured guard was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Kurtis Adam Leclaire, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody.