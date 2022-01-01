Driver Arrested After Ramming Vehicle into Winnipeg Police HQ

Winnipeg police arrested an alleged impaired driver on New Year’s Eve who rammed his vehicle into their headquarters building.

Security staff noticed a sedan being driven erratically at around 8:45 p.m. through the transit corridor on Graham Avenue and then onto the sidewalk near the northwest corner of the building.

The man then continued to drive dangerously around the building, ramming two overhead police garage doors and hitting a Winnipeg Transit bus twice.

Police say the driver then exited the vehicle while still moving and was taken into custody.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges, including impaired driving.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.