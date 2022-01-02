Man Shot Attempting to Sell Cell Phone

Winnipeg police say a man was shot on Saturday while attempting to sell a cell phone he had arranged through an online classified website.

Officers responded to the first 100 block of Stadacona Street at around 2:30 p.m. and found the injured victim, a man in his 30s. Police began emergency medical care and he was transported to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Police spotted the three suspects driving in a vehicle nearby at around 3 p.m. and took them into custody.

A search of the suspects and their car turned up the following:

A .22 calibre rifle with a collapsible stock, a suppressor and an obliterated serial number

A .22 calibre handgun

The phone that had been stolen

$1,856 in Canadian currency

20.73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $1,500)

18 Percocet pills

Police believe the suspects and victim had arranged a meeting to buy the phone when an argument ensued. The victim was shot before the device was stolen from him.

Jayden Neil Travis Firth, 22, Franco John Dixon, 21, and a 27-year-old man, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.