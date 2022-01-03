Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba’s Active COVID Case Count Grows by Thousands

January 3, 2022 4:53 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

This electron microscope image made available and colour-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s number of active COVID-19 infections has swelled by thousands since the last update on New Year’s Eve.

The province updated its online dashboard Monday, noting there have been 1,721 new cases in the previous day.

It says there are now 15,318 active cases in the province, up from 9,924 reported on Friday.

Hospitalizations jumped from 192 on Friday to 228 on Monday, and the number of patients in intensive care has also grown.

The dashboard says there are now 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, up from 30 on Dec. 31.

Six more people have died since Friday, and the province is reporting a test-positivity rate of 37.9 per cent.

