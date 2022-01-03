Two Arrested After Improvised Gun Found in Stolen Vehicle

Winnipeg police arrested two people and seized an improvised gun on Sunday.

Security reported to police that the suspects were trying to open car doors in a parking lot in the 2400 block of McPhillips Street at around 10:45 p.m. Police, including Air 1 and the K9 unit, responded and began looking for the stolen vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Officers spotted the suspects near Swailes Avenue and Sinclair Street and arrested a 26-year-old man. A 26-year-old woman was arrested a short distance away by the K9 unit and was found to be in possession of pepper spray.

A search of the vehicle the suspects were driving turned up an improvised firing device (zip gun) and ammunition.

Both suspects face numerous charges, including failing to comply with a probation order.

Both of them remain in custody.