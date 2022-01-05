1,790 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 10 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 1,790 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 89,050.

10 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 18,844 active cases, 68,804 people have recovered, and 211 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 29 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,402.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 8,960 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 1,753 cases on Sat., Jan. 1, 1,939 cases on Sun., Jan. 2, 1,721 cases on Mon., Jan. 3; 1,757 cases on Tues., Jan. 4; and 1,790 cases today. This includes:

772 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

399 cases in the Northern health region

628 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

853 cases in the Southern Health region

6,308 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,822 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,299,234.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.