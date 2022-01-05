Jake Thomas Signs One-Year Extension with Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive tackle Jake Thomas on a one-year contract extension.

The New Brunswick native, 31, becomes the longest-serving Blue Bomber and will start his 10th season with the Blue and Gold. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Thomas has recorded 129 defensive tackles, 22 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 151 games played throughout his nine seasons with Winnipeg. In 2021, Thomas recorded four sacks and 15 defensive tackles in 14 regular-season games. In the club’s postseason run, Thomas also registered a sack in both the Western Final and Grey Cup, while posting five tackles (four in the 108th Grey Cup) in those two games.