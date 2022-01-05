Lanette Siragusa Departing Shared Health for U of M

WINNIPEG — The calming voice Manitobans have heard since the early days of the pandemic is leaving Shared Health at the end of the month.

Chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa has accepted a health services position at the University of Manitoba.

Siragusa frequently appeared alongside Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, seven days a week to provide vital updates to Manitobans surrounding the province’s health-care system. As the pandemic continued on, viewers saw less of Siragusa as she continued her focus behind the scenes and sometimes on the frontlines.

Siragusa is the first CNO at Shared Health and was recruited to the organization in 2017. She also holds the title of provincial lead, health system integration and quality.

At the University of Manitoba, she will soon be vice-dean, education, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and associate director of Ongomiizwin Health Services, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

“Ms. Siragusa will play a key role in engaging and inspiring the next generation of learners and health-care workers, at a critical time for our health system,” Shared Health said on its website Wednesday announcing the news.

Siragusa’s last day with Shared Health will be January 28, and her first day at the University of Manitoba will be January 31.