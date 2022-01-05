RCMP Respond to Trio of Fatal Crashes Within 12 Hours

Manitoba RCMP were kept busy last weekend, responding to three separate vehicle fatalities within a 12-hour period.

Officers from the Blue Hills detachment were called to a two-vehicle collision in the westbound lane of Highway 1, west of Alexander, at around 4:30 p.m. on December 31.

A westbound pickup truck, being driven by a 43-year-old man from the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, collided with another westbound vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old woman from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, at the intersection of Road 129 W.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 56-year-old man also from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup wasn’t injured.

Just before 11 p.m. the same evening, Dauphin RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, four kilometres south of Dauphin, at the intersection of Road 142 N.

Police say a northbound SUV collided with another northbound vehicle, pushing it into the ditch where it rolled. The 35-year-old man driving the vehicle, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The 70-year-old man driving the SUV, from the RM of Dauphin, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly three hours into the new year, Berens River RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover that occurred near the bridge located on the main road in the community.

It’s believed the vehicle was heading southbound on the main road when the driver lost control, drove off the embankment and rolled onto the ice. The 22-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate all three fatal collisions.