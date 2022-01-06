Goldeyes Acquire First Baseman David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired former Major League first baseman David Washington from the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The transaction comes in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Smith and a player to be named later.

Washington, 31, hit .325 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 62 games for the Milkmen in 2021. The San Diego native added 17 doubles, eight stolen bases, and 30 walks (.402 on-base percentage). Despite missing approximately one month of the season due to injury, Washington ranked 17th among American Association position players with 3.04 wins above replacement.

“I’m thrilled about adding David to the club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “David plays hard every day, and that’s what you need out of your veteran players.”

Smith made seven relief appearances after signing with the Goldeyes last August and struck out six batters in eight and one-third innings.