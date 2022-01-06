Missing McCreary Man Found Deceased

Manitoba RCMP say a missing 30-year-old man from McCreary has been located deceased.

The man was last seen at 2 a.m. on Wednesday leaving a residence in the Ochre River area and was believed to be returning to his home in McCreary.

At around 3 p.m., RCMP were told that his vehicle had been found on Provincial Road 582, located west of the community of Makinak, but they couldn’t locate him.

A search of the area was made by officers and volunteers until approximately 8 p.m. when it was called off due to the extreme cold.

Earlier this morning, officers located the deceased man approximately one kilometre away from his vehicle.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.