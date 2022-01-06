Obby Khan Seeking PC Nomination in Fort Whyte

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg Blue Bomber and current business owner is seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination in the Fort Whyte constituency.

Ibrahim (Obby) Khan announced Thursday he will work to become the first Canadian of Muslim descent to carry the PC banner in the southwest Winnipeg riding. Former Premier Brian Pallister held the riding until he stepped down in October, leaving the constituency without representation until a byelection.

“I was warmly embraced by this city and province during the six years I played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and have been given so many opportunities to succeed, on and off the field,” said Khan.

“My goal now is to further give back by seeking to serve as a strong voice and community champion for Fort Whyte.”

Khan is behind several successful business ventures in the city, including the owner of Shawarma Khan, Green Carrott Juice Company and most recently, GoodLocal.ca.

“Winnipeg’s winning attitude comes from our ability to stick together and work through tough times,” added Khan. “I am a team player who will make sure I do everything possible to protect and strengthen the Fort Whyte constituency, in all of its diversity, by listening and working collaboratively with everyone.”

Khan played nine seasons in the CFL and was originally drafted by his hometown Ottawa Renegades in 2004. Following the club’s closure in 2006, Khan was drafted #2 overall by the Blue Bombers where he played six seasons. He ended his professional playing career during the 2012 season with the Calgary Stampeders.

A byelection in Fort Whyte has yet to be formally called by the province, but must be held within six months of the seat becoming vacant.

Khan has launched a campaign website at VoteObby.ca.