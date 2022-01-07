Alix Michaels Returns to Airwaves on Hot 100.5

WINNIPEG — Alix Michaels is returning to Winnipeg’s radio airwaves after a short-lived hiatus.

The radio veteran will join the on-air team at Hot 100.5 beginning Monday, January 10.

Michaels was previously the drive announcer on 94.3 The Drive prior to its format flip to 94.3 Now! Radio in October. As part of the move, the Pattison Media station released its roster of talent.

Michaels’ jump to the Evanov Communications station will see her holding down the 2-7 p.m. weekday slot.

Local listeners will already know Michaels’ voice after years in the Winnipeg market at various stations. She previously hosted shows on 92.1 CITI, NCI FM, and the former 99.9 BOB FM and 102.3 Clear FM.