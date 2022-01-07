3,265 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 6 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 94,850.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Thursday)

A man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health, linked to the delta (B.1.617.2) variant of concern (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 24,595 active cases, 68,847 people have recovered, and 257 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 33 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,408.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 5,813 new cases of the virus have been identified: 2,548 cases on Thursday, Jan. 6, and 3,265 cases today. This includes:

509 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

327 cases in the Northern health region

651 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

655 cases in the Southern Health region

3,671 cases in the Winnipeg health region

5,389 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,311,112.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.