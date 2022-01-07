Jermarcus Hardrick Signs Blue Bombers Contract Extension

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — All-star American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick has signed a one-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Canadian Football League club announced the deal on Thursday.

Hardrick was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Batesville, Miss., will return to the Blue Bombers for a sixth season this year.

Hardrick appeared in 98 regular-season CFL games, including 78 with Winnipeg, 12 with the B.C. Lions in 2014 and eight with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015.

The right tackle was part of an offensive line that helped the Blue Bombers lead the CFL in scoring, surrender the fewest quarterback sacks and finish second in rushing.

Hardrick was named a West Division All-Star for a second time in 2021, after also being honoured in 2017, and then selected to the CFL All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

He began his college days at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Nebraska.