Manitoba Extending Current Health Orders Until Feb. 1

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is extending its current public health orders for three more weeks in the face of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The orders include limits on private gatherings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, as well as other restrictions.

“Ongoing restrictions are a challenge for many Manitobans, but remain necessary to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our health-care system,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“While these orders remain in place, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our pandemic response and protect our health system. Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the weeks ahead if further action is required to protect Manitobans.”

The current public health orders were set to expire on Tuesday, January 11 and will be extended until 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1.

The province remains at the restricted (orange) level on the Pandemic Response System.

