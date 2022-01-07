St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery Returns

WINNIPEG — Six grand prizes are up for grabs in the 2022 St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery.

The ever-popular fundraiser for the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation launched this week with prize show homes in Winnipeg, St. Adolphe, Brandon, Clear Lake and on Vancouver Island. There’s also the choice of taking home $1.25 million in tax-free cash.

“Every ticket purchased for the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery is an investment in the health of our province,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Never doubt your support makes a difference. Your ticket offers Manitobans hope for the future by fueling the powerful spirit of compassion and the drive for medical discovery that St. Boniface Hospital has been known for throughout its 150-year history.”

Every prize in this year’s Mega Million Choices Lottery also has a cash option. Those who purchase a ticket early can also enter to win the more than $36,000 Loyalty Bonus Draw (deadline to buy: Thursday, January 27) and the over $57,000 Ultimate Bonus Draw, plus 26 Early Bird draws — worth $255,000 in prizes.

Mega Million Choices Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500.

Tickets are available at stbmegamillionchoices.ca or by phone at (204) 256-7203 (toll-free at 1 855-256-7203). Tickets will also be available in person at London Drugs (St. Vital Centre), Red River Co-op Food Stores and Main Street Pharmacy, and select Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Portage la Prairie.

Last year’s program sold out at a record pace by mid-February.