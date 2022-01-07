Winnipeg Man Charged with Child Exploitation

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he lured minors for a sexual purpose over Snapchat.

Bradley Schroeder, 18, was arrested on Thursday in relation to online communication with children of a sexual nature.

The alleged incidents occurred between April and July 2021. Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact their local police.

The Snapchat username used by Schroeder is “notelectric.” The RCMP are releasing his avatar as it may assist in furthering the investigation.

Schroeder is charged with two counts each of luring a child, sexual assault, sexual interference and one count of possession of child pornography.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Winnipeg court on February 3.