Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 378

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 81 more patients are now in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) over the weekend, bringing the total number of patients receiving care to 378. Of those, 39 are in the intensive care unit.

19 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 80s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Monday)

A woman in her 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 20s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 50s the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 31,618 active cases, and 68,888 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,427.

The province also announced 2,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 101,933. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.