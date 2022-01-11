Homeowner Found Deceased Following Bowsman Fire

A 51-year-old man has died following a house fire in Bowsman, Manitoba.

Swan River RCMP and firefighters responded to the structure fire on 4th Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, where family members advised that the homeowner may still be inside.

Once the smoke subsided and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, they were able to enter the home and locate the homeowner. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials continue to investigate.

Bowsman is located approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.