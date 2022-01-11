Winnipeg Whisky Festival Postponed Until the Spring

WINNIPEG — Ongoing public health restrictions have resulted in the 2022 Winnipeg Whisky Festival being postponed until the spring.

The 10th annual festival was originally scheduled to take place March 4-5, but will now be held from June 2-3 at the Fairmont Winnipeg.

Organizers say given the current pandemic restrictions, which significantly reduce the number of people able to attend an event, it was in their best interest to move the festival on the calendar.

The annual event is a premier tasting experience for whisky lovers, with more than 200 samples available. Proceeds support the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the June dates are on sale now through WinnipegWhiskyFestival.com.