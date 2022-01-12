Manitoba COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise to 454 on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 36 more patients are now in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients receiving care to 454. Of those, 46 are in the intensive care unit.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Prairie View Lodge (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 35,048 active cases, and 68,929 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,429.

The province also announced 1,478 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 105,406. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.