Two New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is opening up two new COVID-19 testing sites in Winnipeg on Redonda Street and Taylor Avenue.

Beginning today, the drive-thru at 1300 Redonda Street will open PCR tests only to those who are eligible. Non-eligible people will be turned away.

As of Thursday, a second testing location will open at 820 Taylor Avenue offering rapid antigen test pickup by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online starting today.

Health officials advise only symptomatic individuals or those advised by public health should visit a COVID-19 provincial testing site. Rapid antigen tests will continue to be used for the majority of people visiting a provincial testing site.