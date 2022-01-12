Collision with Tree Renders Driver Unconscious: Police

WINNIPEG — An early morning accident on Wednesday snarled traffic heading into the city’s downtown on northbound Main Street.

Police closed Main Street at Assiniboine Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle struck a tree. The man was rendered unconscious and trapped inside.

Firefighters extracted the driver from the vehicle and he was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police reopened the intersection at around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085.