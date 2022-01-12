Manitoba Bisons Allowing Up to 250 Fans at Home Games

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Bisons have made the decision to open up their home games to spectators under the province’s current public health orders.

Bison Sports will allow up to 250 fans to attend Bisons’ hockey, volleyball and basketball home games beginning on Friday, January 14 to Sunday, January 30.

Under the current restrictions, set to expire on February 1, organized sports venues can have up to 250 people in attendance or 50 percent capacity, whichever is lower.

Fans can watch the Herd in action at Wayne Fleming Arena for Bisons’ hockey and at Investors Group Athletic Centre for volleyball or basketball. However, fans won’t be allowed to walk between venues to watch games taking place concurrently.

Fans who attend must complete a COVID-19 self-assessment, and wear a three-ply mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Those 12 and over must present proof of vaccination upon entry, while children 11-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The Bisons will maintain social distancing among fans, including seating.

Game day tickets can only be purchased online through Showpass. Once venue capacity is reached through advance sales, no further tickets will be sold.

The Bisons will reassess their spectator protocols after January 30 based on current guidelines from the province.