Blue Bombers Extend Special Teams Ace Mike Miller

January 13, 2022 10:57 AM | The Canadian Press


Mike Miller - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fullback Mike Miller speaks during media day ahead of the 108th CFL Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian fullback Mike Miller to a one-year contract.

The New Brunswick native returns for an 11th season in the CFL — spending the last four with Winnipeg.

Miller became the league’s all-time leader in special-teams tackles in a game in Toronto on August 21, moving past Jason Arakgi, the long-time linebacker with the B.C. Lions. Miller now has 210 career special-teams tackles after leading the league with 25 in 2021.

Miller was also the Bombers’ most outstanding special teams player in 2019 and was the runner-up for league honours in that department.


